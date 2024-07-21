BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
There Is No Such Thing As Safe Radio and Microwave Radiation!
What is happening
Protect Yourself From EMF Radio, Microwave, Gamma Radiation & Chemical Poisoning - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/protect-yourself-from-emf-radio-microwave-gamma-radiation-chemical-poisoning


Many people understand that right now we are in an active World War!


The weapons of mass democide are invisible self assembly nanotechnology that is injected through vaccines, sprayed on us via geoengineering, poisons from our food and water supply.


The natural master binder Zeolite Z(TM) at nano size paired with Marine Plasma nutrition at sub-nano size, is a breakthrough in holistic detoxification!


MasterPeace has been tested by Naturopathic Doctors and Live Blood Analysis to have a highly significant effect. MasterPeace has been tested by master kinesiologists and it comes out as a universal remedy for humanity.


The testimonials in just a short period are a testament to its gentle yet profound impact on our bodies and lives. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, MasterPeace colloidal with nano Zeolite Z(TM) will help you become the best version of YOU!


MasterPeace Nano Zeolite Plus Marine Plasma is a Detox Game-Changer.


How Does MasterPeace Nutraceutical Work?


Harmful POSITIVELY charged toxins, including heavy metals, take up residence in and around the tissues and cells in our body. Unfortunately, this is a modern-day fact. However!… undigestible nanometer-sized clinoptilolite zeolite, found in Master Peace, is a safe NEGATIVELY charged mineral that magnetically finds and traps these positively charged “forever chemical” toxins. The body then expels the Zeolite Z (TM) WITH the poisons attached!


At the same time, MasterPeace replaces the heavy metals and toxins with nutrient dense structured marine plasma containing 96 organic-minerals in a perfect ratio. This combined formula goes through a high-level water structuring process which allows it to further resonate like a strong crystal, profoundly connecting MasterPeace even further to holistic principles and the energy all around us.


To learn more about the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.drrobertyoung.com


To learn more about the pH Miracle Alkalarian Lifestyle go to: www.phmiracleproducts.com


To support the work and research of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.givesendgo.com/research


To support and help Dr. Robert O. Young from the lawfare attacks go to: www.givesendgo.com/G2Z76

