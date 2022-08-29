© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These Industries Are Investing in Drone Tech
Follow
0
Share
Report
82 views • August 29, 2022
These industries are now moving to invest in drone technology!
In this video, Alex Bäcker, PhD, the co-founder and CEO of Drisit.com, a platform that allows users to control a drone anywhere on earth using their phone or computer which ais to connect people in a global community, shares some of the industries that have made a move to invest in the platform and its vision. 👇
According to Alex, some of the earliest applications for the platform include monitoring infrastructure, agriculture, as well as home security. 🏗️
He also adds that Drisit.com’s cutting-edge technology can also be used for educational, photographic purposes and even monitoring beached whales or crowded beaches! 🏞️
Do you find this service awesome? If so, leave a ‘💯’ in the comments!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.