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We Lost 330x More Life Years by Locking Down Instead of Just Treating it as a Flu — Dr Gerhard Sundborn
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https://dryburgh.com/dr-gerhard-sundborn-330x-more-life-years-lost/
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Blog Posts to Your Inbox (no spam)
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
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