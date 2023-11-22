Taking it easy in the heat. Where’s Scotty Now? MVI_6214
14 views
•
Published 14 hours ago
•
Kim’s and Rita’s granddaughter Stella’s beloved Scotty was not exerting
himself in the serious heat.
Keywords
gardenhomecatspet affectionblack and white catsginger and white catstabby cats
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos