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EntertheStars: Between The Headlines... [16.12.2021]
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80 views • December 17, 2021
'That’s why people need to get their children out of the main stream school system. I have my daughter in a private, Waldorf school. They DONT allow any media in the school. Parents have to sign contracts they won’t let their children watch tv or be on the internet. It’s a nature school that focus on a child’s heart, hands, and finally mind. Wonderful program'
-> DyingChristianity, GovCamsOnPrivateLand, AdultBooksforSchoolchildren, GreasewellUpdates BtweenHeadln
Links:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/weird-spiral-declining-christianity-america-181339930.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pornographic-book-assigned-14-old-004600408.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/planning-questions-emerge-tornado-destroyed-230426527.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/prosecutors-keep-focus-placing-maxwell-093033838.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/ghislaine-maxwell-wants-call-35-210800053.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/air-force-discharges-27-refusal-222550895.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/government-hides-spy-cameras-land-014936895.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/massive-gap-between-republicans-democrats-224807475.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/facebooks-latest-defense-social-media-160612300.html
5,240 views Premiered 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/w8jV2d-mqi0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
-> DyingChristianity, GovCamsOnPrivateLand, AdultBooksforSchoolchildren, GreasewellUpdates BtweenHeadln
Links:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/weird-spiral-declining-christianity-america-181339930.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pornographic-book-assigned-14-old-004600408.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/planning-questions-emerge-tornado-destroyed-230426527.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/prosecutors-keep-focus-placing-maxwell-093033838.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/ghislaine-maxwell-wants-call-35-210800053.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/air-force-discharges-27-refusal-222550895.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/government-hides-spy-cameras-land-014936895.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/massive-gap-between-republicans-democrats-224807475.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/facebooks-latest-defense-social-media-160612300.html
5,240 views Premiered 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/w8jV2d-mqi0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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