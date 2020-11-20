EP 2203-9AM IMPORTANT ELECTION-COUP UPDATES - SEVERAL MAJOR OVERNIGHT DEVELOPMENTS

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THURSDAY NOVEMBER 19, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2942375638
This morning we’ll be covering the major developments overnight that are too numerous to encapsulate in a single headline:
• PA Supreme Court Agrees To Review Election Irregularities
• GOP Lawmakers Rescind Votes Certifying Election Results In MI…Cite Intimidation
• Dominion Whistleblower Shared Details Of Alleged Detroit Election Fraud She Witnessed With Two Different People At FBI…Claims She Never Got A Response
• GOP Lawmakers call for Immediate Congressional Investigation of Corrupted 2020 Election
• Trump campaign lawyer under protection following ‘threats of harm’
• Only 12 Republican Workers Were Picked Out of 176 Workers in Wisconsin Recount! https://bit.ly/3pGRKpN
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