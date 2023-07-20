Charging Maintaining multiple batteries at a time

This explains how to charge and maintain several batteries at a time.
Even if you reject the truth of what I’m saying, there is rooted within
you a conviction you can suppress with your mind but it is within your heart
none the less. Which is Even if you don’t believe what I’m saying, you believe
what I’m saying. There is something inside you that is telling you these things
are so.
He that heareth you heareth me; and he that despises you despises me; and he that despises me despises him that sent me. Luke 10:16 (KJV)
