9/11 Citizens' commission. Michael Ruppert named Cheney as a prime suspect of 911 inside job.

Michael Ruppert was a former Los Angeles Police Department narcotics investigator turned investigative journalist. He investigated the 9/11 terrors & US governments' drills, operations coincided on the same day 9/11, then named the then Vice President Dick Cheney as a prime suspect of the 911 inside job, also said the then NYC mayor Giuliani committed perjury. Ruppert reportedly killed himself in 2014, when he was not suicidal.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.