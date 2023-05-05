Create New Account
9/11 Citizens' commission. Michael Ruppert named Cheney as a prime suspect of 911 inside job.
Michael Ruppert was a former Los Angeles Police Department narcotics investigator turned investigative journalist. He investigated the 9/11 terrors & US governments' drills, operations coincided on the same day 9/11, then named the then Vice President Dick Cheney as a prime suspect of the 911 inside job, also said the then NYC mayor Giuliani committed perjury. Ruppert reportedly killed himself in 2014, when he was not suicidal.

