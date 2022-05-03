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Uncovered! Covenant is the Key to All Prophecy
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39 views • May 03, 2022
Is there really a "peace treaty" mentioned in the 70 Weeks Prophecy of Daniel 9? It's been stated as fact for at least 50 years. But let's really take a look and discover what Gabriel was referring to. We'll discover that Covenant is the key that unlocks all prophecy in the Bible.
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