Putin’s Role in The New World Order

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As the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin has reduced abortions, fought against the LGBTQ agenda, freed up homeschooling, expanded the influence of the Russian Orthodox Church, and withdrawn Russia from membership in both the World Trade Organization and World Health Organization. However, is a he a foe or friend of the New World Order? Alex Newman, senior editor of The New American, examines Putin’s role in the socialist New World Order and the regional integration of Europe and Eurasia.