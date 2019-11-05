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How To Successfully Revert A Marijuana Plant From Bloom To Vedge In 2- 4 Weeks!
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210 views • November 05, 2019
Having successfully reverted many plants over the years and loosing only 1 out of all of them (due to partner dried roots out so badly they locked up) has allowed me to come up with a systematic approach to reverting a plant back from bloom to vedge.
It used to take me 2 months or more with most other nutrient line ups. For some reason CYCO NUTRIENTS allows them to revert in about 2-4 weeks!
Now it will still take another 6 weeks or so to get the plant big enough to toss into bloom again but only if she is fully healthy and not stressed. If needed take clones and run through vedge stage again before tossing in bloom.
To revert plant I will usually cut down to bottom few nodes on plant base leaving 3-5 small branch nubs with 2-3 nodes of greenage left on them.
Feed with standard week 1 grow nutrients and let stand in low light or no light for 5-7 days.
Then toss under grow lights. Water and nutrient as needed.
Watch for weird looking curled under single leafs to start popping out of buds, this is first sign of reverting to vedge
After about 2-4 weeks will see stems form under those leaves and start to shoot out. These shoots will become your new clones or branches.
After plant starts to grow and stretch you will notice the single leaf structure will split into 3-5 blade leaf standard non stressed leaf structure.
At this point can start to prune off old dried up buds from plant.
Have had plants tested before and after this process and have found no permanent signs of stress that lowered potency or plant integrity.
It used to take me 2 months or more with most other nutrient line ups. For some reason CYCO NUTRIENTS allows them to revert in about 2-4 weeks!
Now it will still take another 6 weeks or so to get the plant big enough to toss into bloom again but only if she is fully healthy and not stressed. If needed take clones and run through vedge stage again before tossing in bloom.
To revert plant I will usually cut down to bottom few nodes on plant base leaving 3-5 small branch nubs with 2-3 nodes of greenage left on them.
Feed with standard week 1 grow nutrients and let stand in low light or no light for 5-7 days.
Then toss under grow lights. Water and nutrient as needed.
Watch for weird looking curled under single leafs to start popping out of buds, this is first sign of reverting to vedge
After about 2-4 weeks will see stems form under those leaves and start to shoot out. These shoots will become your new clones or branches.
After plant starts to grow and stretch you will notice the single leaf structure will split into 3-5 blade leaf standard non stressed leaf structure.
At this point can start to prune off old dried up buds from plant.
Have had plants tested before and after this process and have found no permanent signs of stress that lowered potency or plant integrity.
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