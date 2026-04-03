Andrei Martyanov Interview: U.S. Military Collapse, Iran War Risks and Global Power Shift

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- Trump's Military Strategy and Its Implications (0:01)
- Potential Consequences of Trump's Military Actions (5:31)
- Trump's Speech and Its Implications for Iran (7:07)
- Russia's Role and the Future of the Middle East (29:03)
- The Impact of Western Policies on Global Stability (37:18)
- The Future of Ukraine and the Broader Implications (37:37)
- The Role of Europe and the Potential for Future Conflicts (44:11)
- The Impact of US Military Incompetence (44:29)
- The Potential for Nuclear War and Its Consequences (45:30)
- The Role of Russia and China in Global Stability (48:48)
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
- Trump's Military Strategy and Its Implications (0:01)
- Potential Consequences of Trump's Military Actions (5:31)
- Trump's Speech and Its Implications for Iran (7:07)
- Russia's Role and the Future of the Middle East (29:03)
- The Impact of Western Policies on Global Stability (37:18)
- The Future of Ukraine and the Broader Implications (37:37)
- The Role of Europe and the Potential for Future Conflicts (44:11)
- The Impact of US Military Incompetence (44:29)
- The Potential for Nuclear War and Its Consequences (45:30)
- The Role of Russia and China in Global Stability (48:48)
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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