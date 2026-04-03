Andrei Martyanov Interview: U.S. Military Collapse, Iran War Risks and Global Power Shift

To learn more, visit: https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/





- Trump's Military Strategy and Its Implications (0:01)

- Potential Consequences of Trump's Military Actions (5:31)

- Trump's Speech and Its Implications for Iran (7:07)

- Russia's Role and the Future of the Middle East (29:03)

- The Impact of Western Policies on Global Stability (37:18)

- The Future of Ukraine and the Broader Implications (37:37)

- The Role of Europe and the Potential for Future Conflicts (44:11)

- The Impact of US Military Incompetence (44:29)

- The Potential for Nuclear War and Its Consequences (45:30)

- The Role of Russia and China in Global Stability (48:48)





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- Trump's Military Strategy and Its Implications (0:01)

- Potential Consequences of Trump's Military Actions (5:31)

- Trump's Speech and Its Implications for Iran (7:07)

- Russia's Role and the Future of the Middle East (29:03)

- The Impact of Western Policies on Global Stability (37:18)

- The Future of Ukraine and the Broader Implications (37:37)

- The Role of Europe and the Potential for Future Conflicts (44:11)

- The Impact of US Military Incompetence (44:29)

- The Potential for Nuclear War and Its Consequences (45:30)

- The Role of Russia and China in Global Stability (48:48)





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