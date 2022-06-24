Stew Peters Show.Putin's Revenge On Satanic Cabal: Ukraine And US Suffer, Putin Builds Alliances And Ends The Dollar





As Ukraine’s ship is sinking, America’s ship is going down WITH them.

BRICS is officially in the works of creating their own currency that would kill our economy for GOOD.





Ed Szall joins to expand on these issues, & to call out congress for NOT having a plan to keep America SECURE!





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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