The Manifold Wisdom of God - Pastor Charles Lawson-june 22 2025

A "Greater than Solomon" Is Jesus Christ. He Is the Power of God and the Perfect Wisdom of God. In the Gospel of John Are Laid Out the "Sign Miracles" Which Jesus Performed In a Particular Order, and There Are the "I Am's" Which Progressively Reveal Our Lord and Savior. A Poem from the Pen of Emily Brontë Encapsulates the Profound Truth That Nothing Exists Outside of God