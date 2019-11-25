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Interviewing Brantly Millegan From Ethereum Name Service
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3 views • November 25, 2019
I recently had the chance to discuss the fast-growing and immensely popular Ethereum Name Service or ENS with the director of operations Brantly Millegan.
ENS offers a secure & decentralized way to address resources both on and off the blockchain using simple, human-readable names. I have taken advantage of this with my address scottcbusiness.eth
These are some of the questions we discussed:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself? – 0:19
• How busy is your average day at ENS? - 0:41
• Can you give us a brief introduction to ENS? – 1:30
• One of the major benefits of having a human-readable address is that it prevents you from sending cryptocurrency to the wrong address. It will tell you that you’ve misspelled the name. Can you share some other benefits to having this? – 5:10
• There are many wallets that ENS works with, can you share what some of those are? – 7:30
• What are the next big updates for ENS to release soon or that are in the works? - 8:50
• Where do you see ENS going in the next year? The next 5 years? – 14:40
• What is the current userbase size and how well is the project growing? - 16:15
• What could some potential future use case of ENS look like? – 17:30
• Will you or any of your team be attending any upcoming crypto or blockchain related events? – 19:45
• Can you share with everyone where they can go to learn more about this? – 20:55
• Is there anything else you’d like to share with the audience? – 22:03
Check out https://ens.domains/ for more information and to get your .eth address
ENS offers a secure & decentralized way to address resources both on and off the blockchain using simple, human-readable names. I have taken advantage of this with my address scottcbusiness.eth
These are some of the questions we discussed:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself? – 0:19
• How busy is your average day at ENS? - 0:41
• Can you give us a brief introduction to ENS? – 1:30
• One of the major benefits of having a human-readable address is that it prevents you from sending cryptocurrency to the wrong address. It will tell you that you’ve misspelled the name. Can you share some other benefits to having this? – 5:10
• There are many wallets that ENS works with, can you share what some of those are? – 7:30
• What are the next big updates for ENS to release soon or that are in the works? - 8:50
• Where do you see ENS going in the next year? The next 5 years? – 14:40
• What is the current userbase size and how well is the project growing? - 16:15
• What could some potential future use case of ENS look like? – 17:30
• Will you or any of your team be attending any upcoming crypto or blockchain related events? – 19:45
• Can you share with everyone where they can go to learn more about this? – 20:55
• Is there anything else you’d like to share with the audience? – 22:03
Check out https://ens.domains/ for more information and to get your .eth address
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