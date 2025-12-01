The Life Force of the Kingdom - Intro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As we have examined the Kingdom that was setup by Jesus, we see a languishing existing among those who were elected and selected to be heirs of the Kingdom on earth. What is the reason for this destitute condition? In this series we are hoping to explore the reasons which can be basically condensed into one statement - "Connection with God!" Join us in this exploration!