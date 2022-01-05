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Australian Dr Graham Lyons Exposes the Greater Plan - 5 January 2022
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155 views • January 05, 2022
Dr Graham Lyons is a Researcher at the University of Adelaide who has been speaking out against the agenda at play, mass psychosis, and the New World Order.
Dr Lyons also focuses on these topics from a religious perspective, including the Satanic agenda behind the New World Order.
Adelaide Freedom Rally link:
https://adelaidefreedomrally.com
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Source: Maria Zee
Dr Lyons also focuses on these topics from a religious perspective, including the Satanic agenda behind the New World Order.
Adelaide Freedom Rally link:
https://adelaidefreedomrally.com
. - .
Source: Maria Zee
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