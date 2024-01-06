Signum crucis Signum crucis

In hoc signum vinces

Per omnia saecula saeculorum

Amen Amen

In the name of the Father And the Son

And the Holy Spirit Amen

The Sign of the Cross The Sign of the Cross

In this sign Thou shalt conquer Death

Forever and ever Forever and ever

Amen Amen

In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti Amen

Signum crucis Signum crucis

In hoc signum vinces

Per omnia saecula saeculorum

Amen Amen

Lyrics The Sign of the Cross

Music by Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024

