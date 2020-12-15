© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** Deep State AG Barr Resigns! ** - Dobbs - 14/Dec/2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • December 15, 2020
** BREAKING: Attorney General Bill Barr Resigns, Will Leave DOJ Before Christmas
Clarion News – 14/Dec/2020
Article: https://clarion.causeaction.com/2020/12/14/breaking-attorney-general-bill-barr-resigns-will-leave-doj-before-christmas/
-- Attorney General Bill Barr has resigned, effective December 23, 2020, President Trump announced on Twitter today.
“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” Trump wrote. “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”
Trump continued, “Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!”
…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
Trump was very angry at Barr for keeping an ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden under wraps until after the election. “Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on – Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!”
Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
Nevertheless, Trump’s tweet about Barr’s departure was cordial and he praised him and his service. Barr said he will spend the next few weeks “wrapping up a few remaining matters important to the Administration and depart on December 23rd.”
** Bill Barr resigns
Pacific Pundant - December 14, 2020
Article: https://www.pacificpundit.com/2020/12/14/bill-barr-resigns/
-- Good riddance, fat worthless pig Bill Barr. The Deep State Bush lackey who proved to be as worthless, if not more so than Jeff Sessions resigned today in shame.
Comments:
• Draining the swamp, one mutant at a time.
• Draining the swamp, one mutant at a time.
• AG. BARR QUITS — Slinks Out Back Door After Protecting Deep State
• Barr resigns: Everyone (except Biden) wins
• ...yet again we see a weak, petty, excuse for a man...who's personal animus for President Trump...( and fear for his own well being) exceeds his patriotic duty to do the right thing(s) for America
Clarion News – 14/Dec/2020
Article: https://clarion.causeaction.com/2020/12/14/breaking-attorney-general-bill-barr-resigns-will-leave-doj-before-christmas/
-- Attorney General Bill Barr has resigned, effective December 23, 2020, President Trump announced on Twitter today.
“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” Trump wrote. “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”
Trump continued, “Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!”
…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
Trump was very angry at Barr for keeping an ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden under wraps until after the election. “Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on – Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!”
Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
Nevertheless, Trump’s tweet about Barr’s departure was cordial and he praised him and his service. Barr said he will spend the next few weeks “wrapping up a few remaining matters important to the Administration and depart on December 23rd.”
** Bill Barr resigns
Pacific Pundant - December 14, 2020
Article: https://www.pacificpundit.com/2020/12/14/bill-barr-resigns/
-- Good riddance, fat worthless pig Bill Barr. The Deep State Bush lackey who proved to be as worthless, if not more so than Jeff Sessions resigned today in shame.
Comments:
• Draining the swamp, one mutant at a time.
• Draining the swamp, one mutant at a time.
• AG. BARR QUITS — Slinks Out Back Door After Protecting Deep State
• Barr resigns: Everyone (except Biden) wins
• ...yet again we see a weak, petty, excuse for a man...who's personal animus for President Trump...( and fear for his own well being) exceeds his patriotic duty to do the right thing(s) for America
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.