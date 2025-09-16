Mentorship Over Machine: Reclaiming Human Wisdom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In an age of AI, true power lies in human mentorship, not machine learning. We must guide the next generation toward virtue and critical thinking, away from sterile, "store-bought" education. Human wisdom, passed down, is our ultimate shield against the machine.
