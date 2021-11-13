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Should America Be Divided Up Into Two Countries?
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30 views • November 13, 2021
Our country has never been so divided since the civil war. Everything from politics, vaccine mandates, immigration, to the size and scope of government. Many experts think it's time to really consider splitting the U.S. up into two countries. Blue and red states working independently of each other, establishing their own political and economic agendas. This idea of states seceding from the republic is now not such a radical idea. It may prevent a new civil war from happening. My new video looks at the idea of "Should America Be Divided Up Into Two Countries?"
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