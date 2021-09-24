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Manipulation And Control [WILL YOU BE A VICTIM]
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32 views • September 24, 2021
This video will expose the manipulation and control the powers that be are using against the world population. As a hypnotherapist, I have a unique take on what is happening and how they are using our own subconscious against us. This video contains some very interesting examples of this that should shake you to your core. Please share this video and information far and wide. It's time for humanity to stand up against tyranny.
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