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Proof Tartaria is More Ancient than Egypt & The Return of the Horrible Star - Book of 2nd Esdras - NYSTV
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176 views • August 27, 2021
Thanks for this video to, Now You See It TV at,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ICmrtQpT90&;ab_channel=NowYouSeeTV
Midnight Ride w/ David Carrico and Jon Pounders on NYSTV
Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST
In this episode we will be discussing the return of the horrible star as mentioned in the Book of 2nd Esdras and in Bible Prophecy and it's connection with the Lost and Hidden Empire of Tartaria.
Live Q&A: https://youtu.be/csYtFXEBSpQ
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Puritan Defense
https://puritandefense.com/
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight #Ride #NYSTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ICmrtQpT90&;ab_channel=NowYouSeeTV
Midnight Ride w/ David Carrico and Jon Pounders on NYSTV
Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST
In this episode we will be discussing the return of the horrible star as mentioned in the Book of 2nd Esdras and in Bible Prophecy and it's connection with the Lost and Hidden Empire of Tartaria.
Live Q&A: https://youtu.be/csYtFXEBSpQ
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Puritan Defense
https://puritandefense.com/
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight #Ride #NYSTV
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