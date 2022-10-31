The Battle Between Xi’s Party And CCP To Trigger A Revolution

https://gnews.org/articles/500074
Summary：In the October 29 Gettr video, Miles Guo said that a series of incidents occurred after the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The 'Xi Family Party' replaced the CCP, the 'Xi Family Army' replaced the People's Liberation Army (PLA), and Hu Jintao was 'deceived' out of the conference venue. Each moment of these events is extremely important to the New Federation State of China (NFSC).
