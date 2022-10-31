The Battle Between Xi’s Party And CCP To Trigger A Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/500074
Summary：In the October 29 Gettr video, Miles Guo said that a series of incidents occurred after the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The 'Xi Family Party' replaced the CCP, the 'Xi Family Army' replaced the People's Liberation Army (PLA), and Hu Jintao was 'deceived' out of the conference venue. Each moment of these events is extremely important to the New Federation State of China (NFSC).