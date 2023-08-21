Create New Account
Our founding fathers dedicated the USA to the God of Heaven
Gerald W. Brister, Welder
Published 14 hours ago

Quick history Lesson:  After George Washington was sworn in as our first president at Federal Hall, he and our founding fathers blessed this country and our values at St. Timothy's in NYC (before WDC was built).  Our great nation was built on Christian values.  We must not forget.

Keywords
life lessonsgeorge washingtongod bless americachristian nationgerald w bristerhistory lessons

