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DEMOCRATS ARE 'ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIED' OF DONALD TRUMP
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752 views • February 11, 2021
Eminent law professor David Flint says any more Republicans who “make a completely fraudulent result of this” and vote to convict Donald Trump will be utterly ostracized in their primary battles. The impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump officially got underway in the US Senate on Tuesday (local time) with advocates for Trump arguing an impeachment of a former president is unconstitutional.
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