The Douma Hoax: Anatomy of a False Flag

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=34345
As whistleblowers and documents continue to destroy the narrative surrounding the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria last year, it is becoming increasingly apparent that this false flag event has been exposed.