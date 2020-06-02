© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prey in the store?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • June 02, 2020
I stepped around an aisle in the Dollar tree to find a woman with her phone in my elderly Mother's face. she said she was just helping. It's
just like a mirror she said. Innocent, innocuous encounter. I doubt it.
Contact tracing? What would you think if you stepped around an aisle and found a strange woman apparently taping your child on a cell phone? Was my Mother tagged for something? We don't have coronavirus, and we're not going to get it.
just like a mirror she said. Innocent, innocuous encounter. I doubt it.
Contact tracing? What would you think if you stepped around an aisle and found a strange woman apparently taping your child on a cell phone? Was my Mother tagged for something? We don't have coronavirus, and we're not going to get it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.