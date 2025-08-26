Edgewood Arsenal: CIA’s Experiments To Break A Man

::::Psycho chemical Warfare...

For decades, the U.S. Army ran some of the most disturbing secret experiments in modern history — and almost no one knew about it. At Edgewood Arsenal in Maryland, thousands of unsuspecting soldiers and civilians were exposed to LSD, sarin gas, BZ, and other mind-altering or toxic substances under the guise of “volunteer testing.” Promised easy assignments and safe conditions, many were instead used as human guinea pigs in experiments that left lifelong scars — paranoia, cancer, hallucinations, and in some cases, death.













This dark history documentary uncovers the truth of Edgewood Arsenal, where America’s chemical warfare scientists tried to weaponize the human mind. From padded cells filled with hallucinating soldiers to real-world kidnappings and LSD interrogations in Europe, the program blurred the line between science and torture. These chilling tests foreshadowed the CIA’s infamous MK-ULTRA experiments and left survivors fighting for recognition decades later.

This is not just forgotten history, it is a reminder of how easily governments can sacrifice human lives in the name of progress. A Day in History exposes the secrets of Edgewood Arsenal, the chemical warfare program too disturbing for textbooks.