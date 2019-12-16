Frauenquote | neue Avatare | Discord | Patreon | Projekte | Shoutouts | zurückgehaltene Videos

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9 views • December 16, 2019
Mehr Transparenz. \o/
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Erwähnte Personen:
Kas'im von Lehon
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1IPQzSaxQu858qPn6bM0Bw
Twatter: https://twitter.com/Kasim_von_Lehon
MortAhead / Mortimer
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCppLued08GwggurHEdZoB0g
Twatter: https://twitter.com/mortimer_niels
Weltraumaffen
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCItgB13eLvcm0y-EP_fXnsA
Twatter Marsaffe: https://twitter.com/gamergateblogde
TheGamingN00b
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyIuEnfxOh0X8ivo-MtsV7A
Twatter: https://twitter.com/MaxMan667
Quellen:
Hintergrund-Musik: Ilker Yalçiner - Reminiscence
Artikel:
Frauenquote
http://www.allenovery.com/locations/europe/germany/de-de/studie-zur-umsetzung-frauenquote/Pages/Gesetzliche-Vorgaben.aspx
https://www.hensche.de/Umsetzung_der_Frauenquote_in_Fuehrungspositionen_08.03.2017_9.17.html
https://www.bmfsfj.de/bmfsfj/themen/gleichstellung/frauen-und-arbeitswelt/quote-privatwitschaft/quote-fuer-mehr-frauen-in-fuehrungspositionen--privatwirtschaft/78562?view=DEFAULT
Börsennotierung
https://dejure.org/gesetze/AktG/3.html
_____________________________________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_____________________________________
Erwähnte Personen:
Kas'im von Lehon
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1IPQzSaxQu858qPn6bM0Bw
Twatter: https://twitter.com/Kasim_von_Lehon
MortAhead / Mortimer
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCppLued08GwggurHEdZoB0g
Twatter: https://twitter.com/mortimer_niels
Weltraumaffen
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCItgB13eLvcm0y-EP_fXnsA
Twatter Marsaffe: https://twitter.com/gamergateblogde
TheGamingN00b
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyIuEnfxOh0X8ivo-MtsV7A
Twatter: https://twitter.com/MaxMan667
Quellen:
Hintergrund-Musik: Ilker Yalçiner - Reminiscence
Artikel:
Frauenquote
http://www.allenovery.com/locations/europe/germany/de-de/studie-zur-umsetzung-frauenquote/Pages/Gesetzliche-Vorgaben.aspx
https://www.hensche.de/Umsetzung_der_Frauenquote_in_Fuehrungspositionen_08.03.2017_9.17.html
https://www.bmfsfj.de/bmfsfj/themen/gleichstellung/frauen-und-arbeitswelt/quote-privatwitschaft/quote-fuer-mehr-frauen-in-fuehrungspositionen--privatwirtschaft/78562?view=DEFAULT
Börsennotierung
https://dejure.org/gesetze/AktG/3.html
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