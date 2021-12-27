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A Christian’s perspective on the (vaccine)
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88 views • December 27, 2021
My personal viewpoint on the vaccine. I discuss witchcraft in Gal5:19 or Phamakea in Greek the giving of drugs and how the vaccine is as made with the tissue of an aborted fetus. I also discuss Rev 13:15-18 and the consequences of taking the shot. I am afraid that persecution of Christians will become manifested this coming year.
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