Ep. 2729b - Stage Set, Ukraine Freedom, Biden Compromised, A Traitor’s Justice

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Stage Set, Ukraine Freedom, Biden Compromised, A Traitor’s Justice
The [DS] is panicking they are being hit from all sides. The laptop story is now confirmed and leads right to [JB]. Biden is comprised and cheated in the election, he is a criminal, part of the criminal syndicate. The intelligence agencies, fake news and big tech were all in on it. Stage is set, Ukraine will be free of the elite, operation drain the swamp system is now moving forward. A traitor's justice.
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All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.