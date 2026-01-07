Catholic Comics, “Assisted Suicide”, Venezuela, AI, Videogames, Race, Sports, False Flags, Police State

RR 2026-01-06 #249

Resistance Rising #249: 06 January 2026

Topic list:

* Kevin James and Ray Romano

* NY Com-Post: “CANADIAN ACTRESS BEGS ROCKEFELLER DEATH CULT FOR DEATH HELP!!!”

* The race game: whom to They fear and why?

* Venezuela

* Sec. of War Hegseth is going to demote “Senator” Kelly, the Nasshole Hero.

* “AI”

* Videogames like “Sand Land”

* Who do you trust more, Eric Prince or Rob Braxman?

* The JESUIT who prosecuted Jeffry Dahmer.

* The black Golden Ticket.

* “Lance-Corporal Father”

* YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PULL THE BALL-CARRIER!!!

* HELMET TO PENIS!!!

* Aaron Rogers’ MIRACULOUS Steelers win over the Baltimore Squidward Jacksons!

* Shadow of Mordor

* If Jews rule the world, why did they pick a cross-dressing comedian to run Ukraine just in time for a center-stage “war”.

* The 1-2 false flag punch.

* Boston marathon/Waco fertilizer.

* Evidence the “Russia/Ukraine” war is fake.

* Drunk cop attacks construction workers, THEY get arrested.

* Does the State have the power to “save you” while beating the sh*t out of you?

* “Google” and “User Agreements”, happy to enable the Surveillance State.

* Is it in the line of duty for a cop to get spit on? What if it’s by a mentally handicapped, handcuffed female?

* The Catholics and Killers of “NBC” & MFL.

* Why Johnny might disagree with “civil rights” ambulance-chasing podcasters.

* Imortan Joe!

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5