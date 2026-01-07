BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Catholic Comics, “Assisted Suicide”, Venezuela, AI, Videogames, Race, Sports, False Flags, Police State
RR 2026-01-06 #249

Resistance Rising #249: 06 January 2026

 

Topic list:
* Kevin James and Ray Romano
* NY Com-Post: “CANADIAN ACTRESS BEGS ROCKEFELLER DEATH CULT FOR DEATH HELP!!!”
* The race game: whom to They fear and why?
* Venezuela
* Sec. of War Hegseth is going to demote “Senator” Kelly, the Nasshole Hero.
* “AI”
* Videogames like “Sand Land”
* Who do you trust more, Eric Prince or Rob Braxman?
* The JESUIT who prosecuted Jeffry Dahmer.
* The black Golden Ticket.
* “Lance-Corporal Father”
* YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PULL THE BALL-CARRIER!!!
* HELMET TO PENIS!!!
* Aaron Rogers’ MIRACULOUS Steelers win over the Baltimore Squidward Jacksons!
* Shadow of Mordor
* If Jews rule the world, why did they pick a cross-dressing comedian to run Ukraine just in time for a center-stage “war”.
* The 1-2 false flag punch.
* Boston marathon/Waco fertilizer.
* Evidence the “Russia/Ukraine” war is fake.
* Drunk cop attacks construction workers, THEY get arrested.
* Does the State have the power to “save you” while beating the sh*t out of you?
* “Google” and “User Agreements”, happy to enable the Surveillance State.
* Is it in the line of duty for a cop to get spit on? What if it’s by a mentally handicapped, handcuffed female?
* The Catholics and Killers of “NBC” & MFL.
* Why Johnny might disagree with “civil rights” ambulance-chasing podcasters.
* Imortan Joe!

