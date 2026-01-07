Catholic Comics, “Assisted Suicide”, Venezuela, AI, Videogames, Race, Sports, False Flags, Police State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2026-01-06 #249
Resistance Rising #249: 06 January 2026
Topic list:
* Kevin James and Ray Romano
* NY Com-Post: “CANADIAN ACTRESS BEGS ROCKEFELLER DEATH CULT FOR DEATH HELP!!!”
* The race game: whom to They fear and why?
* Venezuela
* Sec. of War Hegseth is going to demote “Senator” Kelly, the Nasshole Hero.
* “AI”
* Videogames like “Sand Land”
* Who do you trust more, Eric Prince or Rob Braxman?
* The JESUIT who prosecuted Jeffry Dahmer.
* The black Golden Ticket.
* “Lance-Corporal Father”
* YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PULL THE BALL-CARRIER!!!
* HELMET TO PENIS!!!
* Aaron Rogers’ MIRACULOUS Steelers win over the Baltimore Squidward Jacksons!
* Shadow of Mordor
* If Jews rule the world, why did they pick a cross-dressing comedian to run Ukraine just in time for a center-stage “war”.
* The 1-2 false flag punch.
* Boston marathon/Waco fertilizer.
* Evidence the “Russia/Ukraine” war is fake.
* Drunk cop attacks construction workers, THEY get arrested.
* Does the State have the power to “save you” while beating the sh*t out of you?
* “Google” and “User Agreements”, happy to enable the Surveillance State.
* Is it in the line of duty for a cop to get spit on? What if it’s by a mentally handicapped, handcuffed female?
* The Catholics and Killers of “NBC” & MFL.
* Why Johnny might disagree with “civil rights” ambulance-chasing podcasters.
* Imortan Joe!
SUPPORT JOHNNY!
(and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS
ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN
THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live
broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
CONNECT WITH
JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising
on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s
Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5