Glenn THIS is how we should respond to Hamas' 'DAY OF RAGE'

Glenn Beck





Oct 13, 2023





Hamas has called for its supporters around the world to take part in a "day of rage" on Friday, October 13, 2023. But while cities and companies ramped up security and France even banned pro-Palestinian protests, should we live in fear? As for Glenn, he refuses to "buckle under these monsters." It's time to choose, he argues: What kind of people we will be? Will we stand for truth and return to sanity?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ByItmhsc3U



