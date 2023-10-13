Create New Account
Glenn THIS is how we should respond to Hamas' 'DAY OF RAGE'
Oct 13, 2023


Hamas has called for its supporters around the world to take part in a "day of rage" on Friday, October 13, 2023. But while cities and companies ramped up security and France even banned pro-Palestinian protests, should we live in fear? As for Glenn, he refuses to "buckle under these monsters." It's time to choose, he argues: What kind of people we will be? Will we stand for truth and return to sanity?


