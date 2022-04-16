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KJV Bible Change Mandela Effect I am the Way, the Truth, & the LIGHT not Life I memorized this 1990
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156 views • April 16, 2022
John 14:16
I am the way the truth and the Light…
This is what I memorized in 1990 while living in Nigeria, West Africa.
The Bible now says…
I am the way the truth and the Life…
Make it make sense believers🤷🏽♀️
Amos 8:11 In Full Effect
#jesus
#endtimes
#mandelaeffect
#bible
#bibleverses
#biblescriptures
#kjv
#biblebeliever
#biblequiz
#biblestudy
#biblechallenge
#kjvbible
#kjvonly
#cern
#matrix
#quantumcomputer
#gaslighting
#narcissist
#gangstalking
#targetedindividual
#chosenones
#empath
#christian
#faith
#nwo
I am the way the truth and the Light…
This is what I memorized in 1990 while living in Nigeria, West Africa.
The Bible now says…
I am the way the truth and the Life…
Make it make sense believers🤷🏽♀️
Amos 8:11 In Full Effect
#jesus
#endtimes
#mandelaeffect
#bible
#bibleverses
#biblescriptures
#kjv
#biblebeliever
#biblequiz
#biblestudy
#biblechallenge
#kjvbible
#kjvonly
#cern
#matrix
#quantumcomputer
#gaslighting
#narcissist
#gangstalking
#targetedindividual
#chosenones
#empath
#christian
#faith
#nwo
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