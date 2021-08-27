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VACCINE PASSPORT = BOLSHEVIK PASSPORT SYSTEM 2.0 💉🚫 VACCINE PASSPORT = BOLSHEVIK PASSPORT SYSTEM 2.0 💉🚫 VACCINE PASSPORT = BOLSHEVIK PASSPORT SYSTEM 2.0 💉🚫
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26 views • August 27, 2021
VACCINE PASSPORT = BOLSHEVIK PASSPORT SYSTEM 2.0 💉🚫
"We've heard of the theme of ''papers please'' be associated with National Socialist Germany but the way the vaccine passports are being set up in terms of restricted freedoms and opportunities are very similar to how the Bolshevik passport system worked. And unfortunately, the public isn't that informed when it comes to Bolshevism and what type of system of rule they worked under. If they did, they would recognize the similarities between the Vaccine passport and the Bolshevik passport."
"We've heard of the theme of ''papers please'' be associated with National Socialist Germany but the way the vaccine passports are being set up in terms of restricted freedoms and opportunities are very similar to how the Bolshevik passport system worked. And unfortunately, the public isn't that informed when it comes to Bolshevism and what type of system of rule they worked under. If they did, they would recognize the similarities between the Vaccine passport and the Bolshevik passport."
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