JD Vance Schools EU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feb. 16, 2025 - JD Vance set the world straight on Friday when he addressed EU bureaucrats at the Security Conference in Munich. The “commissars,” as he labeled them, pretend to promote democracy, but their anti-freedom policies betray their people. Let’s take a look at the speech and the reaction—plus next steps with Ukraine, Israel.
Thanks for watching and Praying!
CATCH MY INTERVIEW WITH KRISTI LEIGH HERE
https://patriot.tv/tv/recent-shows/the-deep-states-war-on-trump-and-the-fight-to-stop-government-waste/
Follow me on X and Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen
To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:
LoriColley.substack.com