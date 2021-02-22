The Secrets of Sinai... Has This Mountain Been Kept Hidden For a Reason?

The location of Mount Sanai remains to be somewhat of a secret. It location could be one of a handful of places. Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia etc. Though the Bible mentions Sania there are also references to Mount Horeb. Some would have you believe these two location is the same place, just as Google Earth does, but nothing could be farther than the truth. Hoeb and Sania are two completely different mountains. According to biblical scriptures Sanai could have been volcanic, putting it in a different location again. Has this mountain been hidden from us and if so, why?



00:48:00 - The biblical Mount Sinai

02:16:00 - The Sinai Peninsula

04:57​ :00 - Har Karkom

07:27:00 - A Saudi Arabian Mount Sinai





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