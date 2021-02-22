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The Secrets of Sinai... Has This Mountain Been Kept Hidden For a Reason?
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64 views • February 22, 2021
The location of Mount Sanai remains to be somewhat of a secret. It location could be one of a handful of places. Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia etc. Though the Bible mentions Sania there are also references to Mount Horeb. Some would have you believe these two location is the same place, just as Google Earth does, but nothing could be farther than the truth. Hoeb and Sania are two completely different mountains. According to biblical scriptures Sanai could have been volcanic, putting it in a different location again. Has this mountain been hidden from us and if so, why?
00:48:00 - The biblical Mount Sinai
02:16:00 - The Sinai Peninsula
04:57 :00 - Har Karkom
07:27:00 - A Saudi Arabian Mount Sinai
All content on this channel is licensed, and or produced by Zohar Entertainment Group/Awakening Expo/Phenomena Magazine
00:48:00 - The biblical Mount Sinai
02:16:00 - The Sinai Peninsula
04:57 :00 - Har Karkom
07:27:00 - A Saudi Arabian Mount Sinai
All content on this channel is licensed, and or produced by Zohar Entertainment Group/Awakening Expo/Phenomena Magazine
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