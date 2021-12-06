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Omicron Boost Day Amid The Omicron Invasion
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150 views • December 06, 2021
Omicron Boost Day Amid The Omicron Invasion
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Selected Excerpts from Friday's news (3 December 2021) See the full news program on the following link below or check for more topical excerpts here on this channel.
https://rumble.com/vqaro1-omicron-boost-day-and-what-is-the-omicron-invasion-policy.htmlhttps://rumble.com/vq5zrz-uk-column-news-3rd-december-2021.html
https://ukcolumn.org
DUNE COMMENTED:- Why is the jab being administered by someone NOT wearing rubber gloves. Also the area where you skin is broken should be cleansed using a swab. I notice this a lot of cases with politicians or 'so called' celebrities is it some secret agreed message to say to the WHO or Fauci, "I am not really being injected with the shot"
Sources:
***************
John Rappaport Article: - https://bit.ly/32MMud6
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3okvYJV
Guardian Online Version: - https://bit.ly/32XUvw0
'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3IdUSCK
Imperial College "Modelling": - https://bit.ly/31ubUM8
Sajid Javid Statement: - https://bit.ly/3If05u7
WHO Flu Surveillance: - https://bit.ly/3Gd3Ga2
UKC Yellow Card: - https://bit.ly/31v97Cp
The Impact of Omicron Policy
Sources:
***************
Tim Rumney Statement: - https://bit.ly/2ZQY31X
Euronews: - https://bit.ly/31sWIit
Spectator Article: - https://bit.ly/3ojHHZ1
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
Omicron Boost, Omicron Policy, Weak Infection Rate
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Selected Excerpts from Friday's news (3 December 2021) See the full news program on the following link below or check for more topical excerpts here on this channel.
https://rumble.com/vqaro1-omicron-boost-day-and-what-is-the-omicron-invasion-policy.htmlhttps://rumble.com/vq5zrz-uk-column-news-3rd-december-2021.html
https://ukcolumn.org
DUNE COMMENTED:- Why is the jab being administered by someone NOT wearing rubber gloves. Also the area where you skin is broken should be cleansed using a swab. I notice this a lot of cases with politicians or 'so called' celebrities is it some secret agreed message to say to the WHO or Fauci, "I am not really being injected with the shot"
Sources:
***************
John Rappaport Article: - https://bit.ly/32MMud6
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3okvYJV
Guardian Online Version: - https://bit.ly/32XUvw0
'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3IdUSCK
Imperial College "Modelling": - https://bit.ly/31ubUM8
Sajid Javid Statement: - https://bit.ly/3If05u7
WHO Flu Surveillance: - https://bit.ly/3Gd3Ga2
UKC Yellow Card: - https://bit.ly/31v97Cp
The Impact of Omicron Policy
Sources:
***************
Tim Rumney Statement: - https://bit.ly/2ZQY31X
Euronews: - https://bit.ly/31sWIit
Spectator Article: - https://bit.ly/3ojHHZ1
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
Omicron Boost, Omicron Policy, Weak Infection Rate
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