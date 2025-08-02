Yogi Bear - Cartoon Capers (1994, Mega Drive)

Yogi Bear - Cartoon Capers (also known as Yogi Bear's Cartoon Capers, Adventures of Yogi Bear or simply Yogi Bear) is a platformer developed by British companies Blue Turtle and Grafgold, and published by Gametek and British company Empire Interactive. The game also came out for SNES. The Mega Drive/Genesis version was only released in Europe.



Yogi Bear - Cartoon Capers is based on the animated TV show Yogi Bear. Yogi is an anthropomorphic bear living in Jellystone National Park, who spends his days trying to steal picnic baskets from tourists while Park Ranger Smith is out to prevent him from doing so.

According to the game's package, the story is that Yogi discovers that a chemical plants is about to be built in the middle of the park. Yogi now needs to get across the park as fast as he can to warn Ranger Smith.



Yogi can only jump and run. Like Sonic, Yogi takes a few moments to gain momentum. Enemies are defeated by jumping on them. Yogi's health is represented by a cake. He gets hit, a piece of the cake will leave him a float away. If you can catch, you will get the health. You can also find pieces of cake to regain health in the levels. There picnic baskets in the levels which will disappear and give you point when you jump on them, but they also function as temporary platforms. There also clocks which can be collected. The clocks will give you points at the end of a level. If you find a bed and jump on it, Yogi will be transferred to a bonus level. Here, the number of clock you have collected becomes a timer. If the timer reaches zero, you will leave the bonus level (you also exit the bonus level when fall into a gap). There are also markers in the level which activate when you touch them, like lamps which get lit or flowers starting to bloom. You get a bonus at the level end for each activated marker.

The game is divided into five areas with four levels each. After passing an area, you get to another bonus game where you catch mostrels to earn a an extra life.

