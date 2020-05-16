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ΜΑΣΤΙΓΑ ΔΙΑΦΘΟΡΑΣ -ιατρικός φασισμός
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20786 views • May 16, 2020
Credits @London Real
Thanking Brian Rose for this great interview
Mirrored for translation and subtitling only, no monetization
Εμείς θα αποφασίσουμε τι θα μπει στο σώμα μας
και όχι ένα κράτος-νταντά.
Email and paypal : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
Thanking Brian Rose for this great interview
Mirrored for translation and subtitling only, no monetization
Εμείς θα αποφασίσουμε τι θα μπει στο σώμα μας
και όχι ένα κράτος-νταντά.
Email and paypal : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
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