YOU ARE OBSOLETE
Movie Clips from the Twilight Zone - The Obsolete Man, Kingsman Secret Service, and Scrooge connected to quotes from Yuval Noah Harari and Klaus Schwab tell a story of what is planned for those they call obsolete, worthless, meaningless, humans or those determined by the state to be of no use or a threat.


drugsdepopulationpopulationmoviesprogramobsoleteworthlesspredictivemeaninglesssurplus

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
