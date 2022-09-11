YOU ARE OBSOLETE

Movie Clips from the Twilight Zone - The Obsolete Man, Kingsman Secret Service, and Scrooge connected to quotes from Yuval Noah Harari and Klaus Schwab tell a story of what is planned for those they call obsolete, worthless, meaningless, humans or those determined by the state to be of no use or a threat.
