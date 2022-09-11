YOU ARE OBSOLETE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Movie Clips from the Twilight Zone - The Obsolete Man, Kingsman Secret Service, and Scrooge connected to quotes from Yuval Noah Harari and Klaus Schwab tell a story of what is planned for those they call obsolete, worthless, meaningless, humans or those determined by the state to be of no use or a threat.