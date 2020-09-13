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Retired former JAG Officer Colonel Richard Black Warns of a Potential Military Coup
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645 views • September 13, 2020
Decorated Marine 200+ mission combat helicopter pilot & attorney who went on to head a section of the JAG division in the Pentagon warns that after Clinton & 8 years of Obama, this ISN'T YOUR GRANDPA'S MILITARY!
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