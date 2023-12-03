Create New Account
The Global Cabal Octopus
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
The global cabal behind it all has developed a massive control octopus with many tentacles.

Over several centuries this cabal and their octopus established significant control of financial markets, government officials, industries and technologies, including energy, the military complex, medicine, water, food, the media and much more. They have experimented and developed effective mind control modalities and biological weapons in a quest to fully dominate humanity.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com - holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy

~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/

~ natural health items – https://reallywell.com

 

