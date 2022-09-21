Devin Nunes: FBI made Danchenko a paid source 'to hide him' from House Intel Cmte

In an exclusive interview, former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, told One America News that the FBI likely made Russian national Igor Danchenko a paid confidential source. One America's John Hines has more on why.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.