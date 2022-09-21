Create New Account
Devin Nunes: FBI made Danchenko a paid source 'to hide him' from House Intel Cmte
In an exclusive interview, former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, told One America News that the FBI likely made Russian national Igor Danchenko a paid confidential source. One America's John Hines has more on why.

fbidevin nuneshouse intel committeeone america newsrussian nationaligor danchenkopaid source

