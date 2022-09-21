Devin Nunes: FBI made Danchenko a paid source 'to hide him' from House Intel Cmte

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In an exclusive interview, former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, told One America News that the FBI likely made Russian national Igor Danchenko a paid confidential source. One America's John Hines has more on why.