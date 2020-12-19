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It would be a much better world if…
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5 views • December 19, 2020
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on February 14, 2020.
Imagine living in a world in which the holy ten commandments of God are kept! It would be a better world if everyone kept the holy ten commandments of God. Think of it. There would be no more murders or hatred between individuals or nations. Lies, stealing, adultery and coveting would all be a thing of the past. You wouldn’t need to worry if your fellow man is lying to you.
The holy ten commandments of God are the centrepiece of God’s covenant or agreement with His children as per Deuteronomy 4:13. To be in agreement with God, we must, as His children, obey Him and keep His commandments and by doing so, you’ll reflect the divine character of Christ and you’ll abide in His love, according to Christ’s words in John 15:10: If ye keep My commandments, ye shall abide in My love; even as I have kept my Father's commandments, and abide in His love. By keeping the holy ten commandments of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua, Who is God manifested in the flesh, you’ll abide in the love of Christ. By abiding in His love, you are with God and God is with you.
To abide in this loving, peaceful and joyful environment, it requires YOUR active involvement. You must be immersed in the Holy Spirit of Truth Who will guide you to abide in the law of God which defines His love. By keeping God’s divine law of liberty, the love of God will abide in you and you’ll be a new creature in Christ who will strive every day to “sin no more” as per Christ’s instruction to the woman caught in adultery in John 8:11. You’ll be born from above or born again. You’ll be a transformed person who abides in the love of God rather than abiding in sin, which separates you from God as per Isaiah 59:2. Through the Holy Spirit of Truth, your mind and heart will be committed to Christ and to being faithful to Him AND to keep the holy law of God out of love, godly fear and reverence towards the Lord of hosts.
If you keep the holy ten commandments of God through the Holy Spirit of Truth, the kingdom of God is within you as per Christ’s words in Luke 17:21. By being faithful and obedient to God by keeping His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit of Truth, you’ll have a foretaste of what the kingdom of God will be like: a kingdom where God lives. A kingdom where Christ is the King. A kingdom in which you will live for eternity.
If you reject the holy law of God and prefer to live in sin, a different sign or mark will be IN your hand and IN your forehead where you mind is. That sign or mark will be the mark of the beast. The beast is the Vatican, the first beast in Revelation 13. For more information on the mark of the Vatican beast, I strongly encourage you to look at a few videos on the mark of the beast on my channel or on my Mark of the Vatican beast channel.
As a follower of Christ, this is why I implore with you with fervent zeal to put your faith in Jesus Christ or Yeshua AND through the Holy Spirit, to keep His holy ten commandments, which again define His love! If you make that decision with your mind, which again, is IN your forehead, the law of God, which is the love of God, will be IN you and you’ll be considered as a saint of God as per Revelation 14:12.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on February 14, 2020.
Imagine living in a world in which the holy ten commandments of God are kept! It would be a better world if everyone kept the holy ten commandments of God. Think of it. There would be no more murders or hatred between individuals or nations. Lies, stealing, adultery and coveting would all be a thing of the past. You wouldn’t need to worry if your fellow man is lying to you.
The holy ten commandments of God are the centrepiece of God’s covenant or agreement with His children as per Deuteronomy 4:13. To be in agreement with God, we must, as His children, obey Him and keep His commandments and by doing so, you’ll reflect the divine character of Christ and you’ll abide in His love, according to Christ’s words in John 15:10: If ye keep My commandments, ye shall abide in My love; even as I have kept my Father's commandments, and abide in His love. By keeping the holy ten commandments of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua, Who is God manifested in the flesh, you’ll abide in the love of Christ. By abiding in His love, you are with God and God is with you.
To abide in this loving, peaceful and joyful environment, it requires YOUR active involvement. You must be immersed in the Holy Spirit of Truth Who will guide you to abide in the law of God which defines His love. By keeping God’s divine law of liberty, the love of God will abide in you and you’ll be a new creature in Christ who will strive every day to “sin no more” as per Christ’s instruction to the woman caught in adultery in John 8:11. You’ll be born from above or born again. You’ll be a transformed person who abides in the love of God rather than abiding in sin, which separates you from God as per Isaiah 59:2. Through the Holy Spirit of Truth, your mind and heart will be committed to Christ and to being faithful to Him AND to keep the holy law of God out of love, godly fear and reverence towards the Lord of hosts.
If you keep the holy ten commandments of God through the Holy Spirit of Truth, the kingdom of God is within you as per Christ’s words in Luke 17:21. By being faithful and obedient to God by keeping His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit of Truth, you’ll have a foretaste of what the kingdom of God will be like: a kingdom where God lives. A kingdom where Christ is the King. A kingdom in which you will live for eternity.
If you reject the holy law of God and prefer to live in sin, a different sign or mark will be IN your hand and IN your forehead where you mind is. That sign or mark will be the mark of the beast. The beast is the Vatican, the first beast in Revelation 13. For more information on the mark of the Vatican beast, I strongly encourage you to look at a few videos on the mark of the beast on my channel or on my Mark of the Vatican beast channel.
As a follower of Christ, this is why I implore with you with fervent zeal to put your faith in Jesus Christ or Yeshua AND through the Holy Spirit, to keep His holy ten commandments, which again define His love! If you make that decision with your mind, which again, is IN your forehead, the law of God, which is the love of God, will be IN you and you’ll be considered as a saint of God as per Revelation 14:12.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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