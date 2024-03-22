Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Don Lemon Questions Elon Musk About Meeting Trump: ‘Did He Ask You for Money?’
channel image
GalacticStorm
2225 Subscribers
Shop now
42 views
Published a day ago

Don Lemon Questions Elon Musk About Meeting Trump: ‘Did He Ask You for Money?’


MUSK: "I was at a breakfast at a friend's place and Donald Trump came by. That's it."


LEMON: "Are you going to loan him money to help pay his legal bills?"


MUSK: “I’m not paying his legal bills in any way, shape, or form.”


LEMON: “Did he ask you for a donation?”


MUSK: “No.”


LEMON: “Are you leaning towards anyone?”


MUSK: “No.”


LEMON: “You’re not leaning toward anyone? Because you’ve been very–”


MUSK: “I'm leaning away from Biden LOL”


https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1768102925753344481


Keywords
interviewelon muskdon lemon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket