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Will Gates Count the 2020 Votes?
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15 views • May 08, 2020
After Microsoft & DARPA laid the groundwork for rigging the elections, the CDC is recommending “vote by mail” for 2020 elections. Will a bankrupt USPS be able to handle it? Will Gates count the votes?
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