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Ariz. Senate spokesman Ken Bennett discusses Maricopa County voting machines
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181 views • May 07, 2021
Officials in Maricopa County, Arizona were allegedly forced to acknowledge they did not have any control over the voting machines during the 2020 elections. One America's Christina Bobb spoke with Senate spokesman Ken Bennett to get the details.
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