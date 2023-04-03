Create New Account
Braveheart in Bnei Brak - Ari Abramowitz: The Land of Israel Fellowship
Jerusalem Cats
Published Yesterday |

Posted 27March2023:

During the US State Department created Colour Revolution in Israel in 2023, a gang of Left wing Antifa style thugs entered the Jewish religious community of Bnei Brak, Israel. They were meet with Music, Cookies, Bottles of Water and Cholent, a Jewish Stew served on Shabbat.


Keywords
israeljewishriotscolour revolutionbnei brakreligous communityus sate department

